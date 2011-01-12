I used to think that animals deserved more respect than humans because they did everything to survive. It was all a process of evolution - survival of the fittest. They weren't capable of being mean or evil. (However, my experience with pets has taught me animals can premeditate, have a sense of humor, steal, envy, trick, and want.)
The more I think about it, humans also just do what they do to survive. In fact, I believe a lot of how we behave is sub-conscious - tactics that help us to survive. Whether a predator or victim, abuser or abused, we have learned behaviors to survive this world. No one is really bad or good.
What do you think?
As an example, here is an article on depression as an evolutionary survival mechanism: http://www.suite101.com/content/evolutionary-psychology-depression-a298146
11 comments:
Everyone starts with pattering, whether learned from parents, environment, or inborn. However, the primary reason humans excel in intelligence is the cognitive ability to CHANGE. Animals survive. Humans evolve consciously, or de-evolve by going with the flow.
Yes! Nicely said. Key word is "ability."
Animals survive, humans thrive. Our intelligence effectively overthrows any excuse for mere survival. As rational beings, we must also find ourselves capable of living life to its fullest.
Living life to the fullest - I like that. I agree, we must move beyond mere survival because we can.
Nice post.
Essay writers
It is interesting.Whether you are just getting into the game of Victor Badminton Racketsor you want to upgrade your current racket, this Yonex Badminton Racquetswill provide you info on the distinctive varieties of Wilson Badminton Racquets accessible to support you to make the most effective choice on which racket to pick.
When we've come to visit right here a little over a working week ago, my brother appears to be so insistent on the subject of developing feedback on David's thought being put forward. I however was adamant that we need to keep our lips closed temporarly and merely never come up with a comment however when he attempted to create one more comment which presents criticsms about how others reacted on his statement, I guess he was dead entirely wrong in it.
Some individuals try to look for something which will really motivate all of them and try to make these people keep coming back for even more interactions. That helps to make your former assertions so candid. It is much better to execute that way rather than chance it on just what is unsure.
Tremendously educational many thanks, I reckon your trusty readers would definitely want even more writing like this carry on the excellent hard work.
Hi Nienke,
Healthline is interested in contributing a guest post to nienkehinton.blogspot.com. We would be open to contributing any blog that would be of interest to your readers. Healthline bloggers have been featured on a variety of sites including:
Washington Times: http://communities.washingtontimes.com/neighborhood/tango-mind-and-emotion/2012/aug/10/how-healthy-choices-easy/
Natural News: http://www.naturalnews.com/036515_diabetes_strawberries_prevention.html
Patch.com: http://strongsville.patch.com/blog_posts/where-and-what-to-eat-in-cleveland-to-beat-the-winter-blues
Please let me know if you have any questions. Thank you in advance for your consideration.
Warm Regards,
Tracy
As rational beings, we must also find ourselves capable of living life to its fullest. I however was adamant that we need to keep our lips closed temporarly
Post a Comment