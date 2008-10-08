Wednesday, October 08, 2008

Literary Abandon

Okay. I've decided. I'm participating in NaNoWriMo this year. And I'm gonna succeed.

Anyone else taking the plunge?

My info page is here - friend me if you're partaking!
Sayre said...

I am partaking - but I have absolutely no idea what I'm going to write about. I'm hoping the inspiration gods strike me soon!

I'm listed as SayreSmiles on the NaNo website!

Wednesday, 8 October 2008 at 12:57:00 GMT-4
cate said...

I'm turning my 2005 NaNo novel into my MFA thesis. I'm revising it this November.

My advice: stick to your daily word count! Technically, you need 1667 words a day, minimum, to make the 50K deadline. Especially in the beginning, try to go for 2000 words a day. Get ahead on your word count early so when you hit the mid-novel slump (and you will), you've got some word padding.

Also, avoid contractions in writing to up your word count - "didn't" is one word; "did not" is two words.

Thursday, 9 October 2008 at 12:13:00 GMT-4
S William said...

I may if I don't give up writing and burn down my computer into plastic sludge.

Friday, 10 October 2008 at 20:09:00 GMT-4

