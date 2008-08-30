Saturday, August 30, 2008

Writing is about experimenting


I enjoy experimenting with motivations, consequences, reactions and choices. It helps me to understand life, mankind's role in life and, best of all, myself.





Sayre said...

Amen!

It's a way to discover ALL of the possibilities. If this, then what? If that... let's see...

Tuesday, 2 September 2008 at 09:50:00 GMT-4
telecommutingtruths said...

I love this post! It helps me to put t hings in perspective.

Sunday, 14 September 2008 at 18:38:00 GMT-4
Pearl said...

indeed, try and fail is part of success

Saturday, 20 September 2008 at 12:54:00 GMT-4

