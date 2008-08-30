Writing is about experimenting

Writing, pets, food, and the many things that occupy my mind.
I enjoy experimenting with motivations, consequences, reactions and choices. It helps me to understand life, mankind's role in life and, best of all, myself.
Amen!It's a way to discover ALL of the possibilities. If this, then what? If that... let's see...
I love this post! It helps me to put t hings in perspective.
indeed, try and fail is part of success
Post a Comment
3 comments:
Amen!
It's a way to discover ALL of the possibilities. If this, then what? If that... let's see...
I love this post! It helps me to put t hings in perspective.
indeed, try and fail is part of success
Post a Comment