I am so sad...

150 cats, 3 dogs and many small animals perished during a fire at our local animal shelter.
It has been suggested that lack of funds may have contributed to proper upkeep of the building.
Please take a moment to make a donation to your local humane society - or if you can afford it, to the Durham Region Humane Society.
That's shocking, Nienke. I am so so saddened. Last month, during the tragic terror attacks in Mumbai, 700 pigeons died. One feels heartbroken and devastated to see these helpless friends falling prey to devices not of their own making. :(
Oh I'm so sorry Nienke. I've just been doing an interview with our local rescue centre and they do a wonderful job.
