NaNoWriMo?


FAIL!!

I must say, I enjoyed following others and I also very much enjoyed the guest star "pep talks."
Funniest thing? Now I'm itching to work on my story.
How'd you do?
7 comments:

S.M.D. said...

I didn't try this year, unfortunately. Too much going on for me to even try...

That picture absolutely cracks me up though! Talk about an epic fail on the part of the dog!

Oh well, better luck next year?

Tuesday, 9 December 2008 at 01:54:00 GMT-5
CJ Harley said...

I was able to get out a hair over 50K and this year was the first year I did it. I didn't always stick to my guns and write everyday, but muddle through it.

Tuesday, 9 December 2008 at 11:40:00 GMT-5
Melly said...

I failed too!

Tuesday, 9 December 2008 at 17:01:00 GMT-5
Sayre said...

FAIL! I got to a little over 8,000 words, but work and personal stuff kind of started taking up more and more time so that once I actually had time to write, my brain was so fried that I couldn't do much more than play poppit.

I do believe in my story though, and will continue to work on it as my life begins to slow down a little around the holidays. Just a little too overwhelmed at the moment.

Tuesday, 9 December 2008 at 20:59:00 GMT-5
Rene said...

Fail! 23K words and I lost momentum. Now I got to get back to my real WIP. I did have fun while I did it.

Saturday, 13 December 2008 at 10:01:00 GMT-5
Flowerpot said...

I've got rather a lot of other projects on at the moment to even think about it!

Sunday, 14 December 2008 at 05:21:00 GMT-5
