Monday, April 06, 2009

Script Frenzy - I'm in!

Click here to visit my Script Frenzy page.



Posted by at
Reactions: 
Labels: , ,

5 comments:

Rene said...

Good for you! I think it must be so much harder to write than a novel. Good luck, I'll be watching your progress.

Monday, 6 April 2009 at 14:24:00 GMT-4
Ofira Sephiroth said...

My sister is interested in writing scripts as well. I think she's still doing research at this time though. Good luck with the script.

Wednesday, 8 April 2009 at 11:46:00 GMT-4
Mark Pettus said...

So, where are you now?

Hope all is well.

Monday, 4 May 2009 at 22:05:00 GMT-4
Kallicat - MzKitty said...

Hi! I noticed your blog and found it to be perfect for a current campaign. Would you be interested in a marketing opportunity to promote our partner Filedby.com?

If you are interested, please respond to me and I can provide you with more details of this awesome opportunity.

Sincerely,


Sherri
kallicat@snapbomb.com

Friday, 8 May 2009 at 11:45:00 GMT-4
sexy said...
This comment has been removed by a blog administrator.
Friday, 12 June 2009 at 06:48:00 GMT-4

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)