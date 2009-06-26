My Life, or something like it
Writing, pets, food, and the many things that occupy my mind.
Friday, June 26, 2009
Still working...
Still working on my script. Slowly but surely.
Saddened at Farrah Fawcett and Michael Jackson's deaths.
More later.
Posted by
Nienke Hinton
at
Friday, June 26, 2009
