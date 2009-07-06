Write with Holly Lisle!

I'm writing with Holly Lisle! Click here to find out how you can join us.
The script is coming along, albeit slowly. Last night I couldn't sleep because the movie started rolling in my head - including camera angles and shots! Why is it that these scenes start right when I need to go to sleep?
Paperback Writer said she composed in her head before she begins writing, now I know what she means!
Sandy Sullivan says, "I will play music sometimes when I'm writing, but if I start getting into an intense scene, I'll turn it off so I can just sit and picture it in my mind. It makes it much easier to write it, if I can see it." Click here to read the full interview over on Absolute XPress Blog.
Diane Peterfreund says, "When planning out series, I often find myself imagining scenes years and years in advance of the moment I actually get to write them. I wrote the ... "sandbar scene" in summer of 2007. I first imagined it in summer of 2005. I recently wrote a scene into KU2 that I'd been imagining also since 2005." Click here to read her post on 'set pieces.'
One writer fixes a scene by imagining himself in it as the main character. Click here to read the post on This Itch of Writing.
"Imagine the scene and let your imagination fly" is advice for writing action sequences. Check out About Writing – The Personal Blog of An Aspiring Writer to read the post.
Jurgen Wolff talks about imaging scenes to write vivid novels and screenplay scenes. His blog, Time to Write, is here.
So let your imagination go, writers. Just be prepared not to get any sleep.
I hope you keep something to write with near your bed - I tend to lose whatever I dream fairly quickly after waking up. Which really sucks since I've had some amazing dreams. I'm still trying to remember how the weapon of mass destruction made out of string worked.
Great links, thanks :)
